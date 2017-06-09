They’re ready to lose it again. Former Biggest Loser season 12 contestants Jessica Limpert and Ramon Medeiros have regained the weight they lost on the show in 2011, and now they’re trying to shed pounds again on the new Z Living series, The Big Fat Truth.

In an exclusive clip above, Medeiros says that criticism over his size has caused him to turn to unhealthy habits. "When people say I’m too big, I don’t look the way I used to, I’m too big to be a trainer, it makes me want to run to my drug — food — and I don’t want to do that anymore,” Medeiros says.



The couple, who found love on the NBC show, then meet with Big Fat Truth coach (and former Biggest Loser executive producer) J.D. Roth to discuss triggers that cause them to eat. “Here’s what I’m worried about: words,” Roth says. “They have a profound effect on the two of you. Think back to something that somebody said that really sent you into a tailspin.”

Medeiros offers that after he dropped 80 pounds on The Biggest Loser, it wasn’t enough for some people. “The first thing I remember hearing is you only lost 80 pounds,” he recalls.

Roth suggests that they need to improve their mindset. “What could you say in your head that would prevent you from a downward spiral?” he asked. “We’re trying to train the most important muscle in your body, which is your subconscious.”

The series premiere focuses on Limbert and Medeiros along with four other former Biggest Loser contestants, Ryan Benson, Mallory Bray, Curtis Bray and Brittany Aberle, who have all struggled to maintain their weight loss. Roth guides a new group of people each episode to reach their goals.

The Big Fat Truth premieres on Z Living Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

