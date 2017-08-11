The Mooch is back. Sort of. Colin Jost and Michael Che have returned as anchors of the "Weekend Update: Summer Edition," just in time to capitalize on the White House’s scandals, including Anthony Scaramucci. In the premiere episode of the anchors’ new four-episode show, Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader debuted his impersonation of the former White House communications director, and absolutely slayed it.



During a segment, Hader as Scaramucci calls into the show via FaceTime.

“Anthony Scaramucci, are you serious? I guess we should take it,” Che says.

“Yo! It’s me, Anthony Scaramucci. The Mooch! I heard you two nutless liberal a-- wipes mention my name earlier and when I hear my name three times, I appear like a Goomba Beetlejuice.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Everybody loves the Mooch. You know you missed me!" Hader, who left SNL in 2013, continues as The Mooch. "I’m like human cocaine. You got a little bump of me, I made you feel excited, but I was out of your system too quick. And now that I’m gone, you’re all depressed and edgy, and you’re trying to figure out how to score some more Scaramooch!”

Che replies: “I gotta admit, we did hope that you would stick around a little bit longer.”

“Me too, but the Mooch has no regrets, baby!" Hader continues with his hilarious impression. "All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child, and ruin my entire reputation. All to be king of idiot mountain for 11 days. The Mooch is loose!”

Scaramucci lost his job July 31, 10 days after President Donald Trump appointed him communications director. The firing came after the financier gave an expletive-laden and vulgar interview to The New Yorker, in which he criticized White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

Watch the clip above and catch the Weekend Update on Thursdays, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

