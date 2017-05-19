Faye Sadou/Media Punch/INSTARimages.com

It's time to get grooving! Some of music’s biggest names will take the stage on Sunday, May 21, to celebrate the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, including Miley Cyrus, Drake and Bruno Mars.



Hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens, the awards show will also feature performances by Ed Sheeran, Sam Hunt and John Legend.

Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, Lorde, Julia Michaels, Jason Derulo and David Guetta will be taking the stage as well.

The Chainsmokers, Celine Dion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj with Lil Wayne, Camilla Cabello and 2017 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award recipient Cher are on the lineup for the night too. Immediately following the awards show, Cabello will be doing an encore performance of her new single “I Have Questions” on Xfinity X1.



Tune in for a night of music and fun at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



