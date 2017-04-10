It’s that time again! Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and 2017 breakout singer-songwriter Julia Michaels appeared on Good Morning America to announce the nominees in the Billboard Music Awards’ five most highly anticipated categories on Monday, April 10.
The pair revealed the nominees for Top Female Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Artist, leaving the rest of the nominations to be announced through Billboard’s Twitter page. Drake and The Chainsmokers lead the pack with 22 nods each, followed by Twenty One Pilots with 17, Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13, and Beyoncé with eight.
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Read on for a list of nominees in some of the top categories, and see the full list here.
Top Female Artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Male Artist:
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Song:
The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”
The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake & Wizkida & Kyla – “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Drake – Views
Rihanna – Anti
Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface
The Weeknd – Starboy
Top Artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn Malik
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Top R&B Artist:
Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
J. Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Country Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Rock Artist:
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:
Hamilton: An American Musical
Moana
Purple Rain
Suicide Squad: The Album
Trolls
Top Selling Song:
The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”
The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”
The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”
Sia and Sean Paul – “Cheap Thrills”
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling”
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
Rihanna – “Needed Me”
The Weeknd & Daft Punk – “Starboy”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”
Desiigner – “Panda”
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall – “JuJu On That Beat” (TZ Anthem)
Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”
Top Collaboration Nominees:
The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”
The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”
Sia and Sean Paul – “Cheap Thrills”
The Weeknd & Daft Punk – “Starboy”
