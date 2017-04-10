It’s that time again! Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and 2017 breakout singer-songwriter Julia Michaels appeared on Good Morning America to announce the nominees in the Billboard Music Awards’ five most highly anticipated categories on Monday, April 10.

The pair revealed the nominees for Top Female Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Artist, leaving the rest of the nominations to be announced through Billboard’s Twitter page. Drake and The Chainsmokers lead the pack with 22 nods each, followed by Twenty One Pilots with 17, Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13, and Beyoncé with eight.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Read on for a list of nominees in some of the top categories, and see the full list here.

Top Female Artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top Hot 100 Song:

The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”

The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake & Wizkida & Kyla – “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Drake – Views

Rihanna – Anti

Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface

The Weeknd – Starboy

Top Artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn Malik

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top R&B Artist:

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Country Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Rock Artist:

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

Hamilton: An American Musical

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Top Selling Song:

The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”

The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”

The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”

Sia and Sean Paul – “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Rihanna – “Needed Me”

The Weeknd & Daft Punk – “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”

Desiigner – “Panda”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall – “JuJu On That Beat” (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”

Top Collaboration Nominees:

The Chainsmokers & Halsey – “Closer”

The Chainsmokers & Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”

Sia and Sean Paul – “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd & Daft Punk – “Starboy”

