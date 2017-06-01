So sweet! Billy Ray Cyrus surprises a veteran family on the Thursday, June 1, episode of Bravo’s Cyrus vs. Cyrus with an intimate performance. Check out Us Weekly’s exclusive first look in the clip above.

Billy Ray’s eldest daughter, Brandi Cyrus — who stars on the home makeover show with her mom, Tish Cyrus — is the one to tell Nashville-based couple Jen and Mike that her famous father, 55, is stopping by their house. “I didn’t just bring my dad to come hang out with you guys,” the interior designer, 30, tells the pair.

“I actually brought him here because my dad has this song that was on his first record and it was dedicated to veterans,” Brandi tells the camera in a confessional, referring to Billy Ray’s track “Some Gave All,” from his 1992 debut album of the same name. “Both of my grandfathers were in the service. It even inspired a lot of my dad’s music.”

After Jen and Mike’s excitement settles down, the country crooner tells them about the inspiration behind the song. “So back in 1989, I wrote a song about a Vietnam veteran,” Billy Ray says, to which Mike responds, “My dad [Bill] was in Vietnam so I wish he was here to hear this.”

The former Hannah Montana actor then dedicates his performance to Bill. To see how Jen and Mike react, watch the touching sneak peek above!

Cyrus vs. Cyrus airs on Bravo Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

