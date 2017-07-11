Billy Ray Cyrus Teases the ‘Insanity’ of ‘Still the King’ Season 2

Billy Ray Cyrus is still in charge! The country star is gearing up for the second season of his hit CMT comedy, Still the King, and he talked to Us Weekly Video all about what viewers can expect. Watch the video above!

Cyrus plays Vernon Brown, aka “Burnin Vernon,” a down-on-his-luck country singer and Elvis impersonator who discovers a 15-year-old daughter he didn’t know about.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for CMT

Cyrus, 55, told Us Weekly that his character starts season 2 in prison, but “the doors are opening up” for him.

“Vernon is realizing that the whole mess of his life and his world he’s messed everything up and he knows that,” Cyrus explained. “He’s accepting responsibility for the mess so he comes out of prison with a new frame of mind that he's going to fix everything that he messed up.”

Cyrus has had several TV stints in the past, including Hannah Montana with his daughter Miley Cyrus, but he says Vernon is by far the “best ever.”

“It’s the funnest thing I've ever got to do,” Cyrus tells Us. “Sometimes it is therapeutic to go with the insanity, to go with the flow and it’s fun. It’s fun to be that silly and that crazy and make it all make sense into a story line.”

Cyrus recently took his character to the streets of New York City. On Monday, July 10, the entertainer dressed as Vernon Brown to join the infamous Naked Cowboy in Times Square where they performed several tunes for the crowd.

“It was crazy and I said,‘Cyrus just go with it man, you’re Vernon,’” Cyrus said of performing with the Naked Cowboy. “It was a moment of insanity, but it was just great.”

Season 2 of Still the King premieres on Tuesday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.