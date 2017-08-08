ABC is showing viewers the moments that occurred directly before and after the incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson on Bachelor in Paradise, which temporarily suspended filming in June.

As previously reported, Warner Bros. concluded an investigation after finding no evidence of wrongdoing after a producer filed a sexual misconduct report stemming from an interaction between Olympios and Jackson on set.

In a new teaser, Olympios arrives in Mexico and immediately asks Jackson to go for a swim. “Come on,” she says in the clip, which aired during season 13 of The Bachelorette on Monday, August 7. “Pool time.” Offscreen, a cast member narrates the situation as footage plays of the duo splashing in the pool and laughing. “This is thirty minutes into Paradise,” the voiceover says. “Corinne and DeMario are already have a blast with each other hanging out in the pool.”

The clip cuts to a later scene, when a producer comes to take Olympios away from the group as another demands that the cameramen shut their cameras off.

The cast members narrate the situation in voiceover clips as footage shows the chaos and confusion. “The whole cast was just shocked and confused. Are Corinne and Demario ok?,” says Danielle Maltby, who competed on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor. "All we know is that we aren’t filming, so what the f—k is happening?”

The promo takes a quick turn as Chris Harrison’s voiceover explains that “now, Paradise is back," and promises the show to be “bigger, better and wetter than ever before.” A montage of moments from the season plays, featuring hookups, breakups … and multiple shark costumes.

As in seasons past, it appears multiple love triangles will play out — one including Amanda Stanton, Robby Hayes and Raven Gates. “Amanda’s beautiful and it’s safe to say we’re off to a hot start,” Hayes says. “But I love the idea of falling in love with Raven.” Footage later in the nearly four-minute clip shows Stanton crying and Gates in a confessional saying, “I might get engaged."

Some of the relationship drama takes a heavy toll on contestants like Dean Unglert, who breaks down during a confessional. “I’m sorry for crying,” he says. “I literally hate myself right now.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Monday, August 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

