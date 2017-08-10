Blac Chyna is back, appearing in a new NSFW music video … but is she sending a message to Rob Kardashian?



The 29-year-old mother of two makes a cameo in rapper Belly’s explicit video for “P.O.P (Power of Pu**y)" wearing lingerie. She stares directly at the camera as the rapper says, ”She took you for everything, you let her do it again.”



A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

As previously reported, Kardashian, 30, shared multiple nude photos of her on his social media accounts last month and accused her of cheating and using him for money, jewelry and plastic surgery. The model was granted a temporary restraining order against him on July 10.

"Once he posted all these things on the Internet, I had my two assistants drive the Ferrari and the Lamborghini, and took all the jewelry back to his house. Actually, to his mother’s [Kris Jenner] house, and had it dropped off," Chyna explained during an interview with Good Morning America. "And I also gave him back his wedding ring. Because I’m not gonna let this man buy me — or make it seem like he could just buy me and give me gifts and treat me any way, and talk to me nasty."

Kardashian’s lawyer Robert Shapiro said the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s actions were “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets.”

The E! reality stars were due in an L.A. court on Tuesday, August 8, for a restraining order hearing, but pushed the date back until September 18 to try and work towards a resolution themselves.

Chyna and the Arthur George sock designer broke up in December after a year of dating and are parents to 8-month-old Dream. The Lashed Cosmetics founder also has a 5-year-old son, King, with her ex Tyga. She was most recently spotted getting cozy with rapper Mechie in Miami on July 21.

