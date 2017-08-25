Six new stories are on the way! Netflix unveiled a teaser for season 4 of Black Mirror on Friday, August 25, in addition to the cast and episode titles.

As fans know, each episode of the Emmy-nominated sci-fi anthology series is a standalone story with a different cast, setting and reality. The show originally aired for two seasons on the U.K.'s Channel 4 before Netflix picked it up in 2015 for additional episodes.

All six episodes of season 4 were written by series creator Charlie Brooker. The titles are "Crocodile," "Arkangel," "Hang the DJ," "USS Callister," "Metalhead" and "Black Museum."

"Crocodile" stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar, and was directed by John Hillcoat. "Arkangel" stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding and Owen Teague, and was directed by Jodie Foster. "Hang the DJ" stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden, and was directed by Tim Van Patten. "USS Callister" stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel, and was directed by Toby Haynes. "Metalhead" stars Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer, and was directed by David Slade. "Black Museum" stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun, and was directed by Colm McCarthy.

Black Mirror returns to Netflix later this year.

