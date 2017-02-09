Sex-ed class is now in session! Anthony Anderson revealed during an appearance on Conan that his mother, Doris Hancox, taught him how to perform oral sex in his early twenties. Watch him explain in the video above!



The Blackish actor, 46, laughed as he recalled the story, while host Conan O’Brien appeared extremely uncomfortable. (We don’t blame him!)



"I'll just cut to the chase: My mother taught me how to go downtown,” Anderson said. “My mama taught me how to eat the cookie. Oral sex, Conan! Oral sex."

Thos Robinson/Getty Images

O’Brien, 53, deadpanned: “I think you should go.”



Anderson didn’t budge, however. In fact, getting over that initial queasiness, O’Brien and his sidekick, Andy Richter, wanted to know exactly how the conversation went.

"I had just come home from college, and we had happened to be sitting around in the family room. Not only me, but my buddies and their girlfriends. She not only taught me and my brothers and my boys,but also the women how to do what they needed to do,” Anderson continued. “My mother has a very extensive video collection, and she would put the videos on. And go into graphic detail as to what’s going on in the video.”

The California native said the tutorial was a “great time” and it “turned out to be great knowledge.” Still, O’Brien didn’t understand what would motivate his mom to have the awkward talk.

“She said, ‘I would be damned if I send out my three boys out in the world not knowing how to do that,’” Anderson said. “‘So it is my duty as a woman to teach you to do this properly, because your daddy didn’t know what the hell he was doing.’”

