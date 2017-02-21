You learn something new every day — like the fact that Blake Shelton does not want Gwen Stefani talking about their relationship on The Voice. In a preview clip for the hit NBC series' season 12, debuting Monday, February 27, the four judges reveal their biggest musical influences growing up and give a hint of what's to come during the upcoming competition. Spoiler alert: It involves puppets.



"What got me into music is, I think, what got us all into music — music playing all around you when you were a kid," Alicia Keys says. "My mother had a pretty impressive record collection, and I remember Sundays being a time when a lot of music was played." Keys is basically right, since Adam Levine credits his parents buying a single for him that he played "every single day." And Shelton says his brother influenced his own taste by default; because his brother played his music so loud, Shelton had no choice but to listen to it as well.

Only Stefani cites something other than family as inspiring her early on. "My biggest musical inspiration was The Sound of Music," she reveals. "It inspired me in music and in fashion and for the rest of my life." The bubbly blonde also added that the show doesn't have "any kind of boundaries, so anything can go." Considering her romance with Shelton, that seems like an accurate statement … but he doesn't want to talk about it.

Chris Haston/NBC

While trying to persuade a contestant to team up with her in a preview clip from an upcoming episode, Stefani notes, "I just did a country song with Blake Shelton, so I've got the hookup!"

Shelton quickly chimes in to chide her for talking about their extracurricular relationship. "That is so inappropriate to be talking about our hookup!" the country music star jokes. At least it seems like he was joking. Also, for some unknown reason, at one point, Stefani has a puppet version of Levine that she uses to mock him; no word yet on whether she has a puppet version of her boyfriend.

The Voice returns to NBC Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

