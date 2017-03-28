Don't tell Gwen! Country superstars Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan engage in a flirt-off of sorts in a sneak peek for The Voice's Tuesday, March 28, episode. Watch above to see the hilarious footage, which is exclusive to Us Weekly.



The NBC competition series' outtakes video shows Voice mainstay Shelton exchanging compliments with season 12 adviser Bryan. "Pretty eyes," Shelton, 40, tells Bryan. The "Crash My Party" performer replies, "You like my pretty eyes? Your eyes are prettier than mine."

Shelton, who is dating fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani, continues delivering positive feedback to Bryan. "Your butt looks good in your jeans, always," the "Austin" singer tells Bryan, who is known for his tight jeans. "I love the fact that you act like you don't care, but you really do care. … I like your muscles. I like your summer body."

Bryan, 40, chimes in with, "I like your little belly." This leads Shelton to explain, "It's annual — it's year-round." Shelton adds, "Your wife's hot." And Bryan tells the camera, "I'm cool with him looking at my wife." (Bryan is married to college sweetheart Caroline Boyer, and they have three sons.)

Things continue to escalate as Bryan says, "I like hearing you walk down the hall in your boots. I know it's you coming." And Shelton asks what some viewers might be thinking at that point: "Are we getting married right now?" Bryan's response: "Maybe!"

Shelton and Stefani, 47, have enjoyed quipping about their romantic relationship throughout season 12. During the March 21 episode, the No Doubt singer told a contestant that she was "mesmerized" by his body, leading Shelton to feign jealousy.

Watch Shelton and Bryan's wacky back-and-forth in the clip above. The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!