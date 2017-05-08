Is it all coming to an end? The Rayburn family is returning to Netflix for season 3 of Bloodline. Ahead of the binge session on May 26, we’re reliving all the drama, deals and deaths from seasons 1 and 2.

As fans will remember, season 2 ended abruptly, with Kevin Rayburn (Norbert Leo Butz) killing detective Marco Diaz (Enrique Murciano), who was investigating the family and also still navigating his relationship with Rayburn sister Meg Rayburn (Linda Cardellini). With Diaz getting close to busting the siblings for the death of their black sheep, drug-dealing brother Danny Rayburn (Ben Mendelsohn), Kevin murdered him inside his home, leaving another situation for them to cover up.



With the upcoming third and final season, the family will have to deal with all of the lies they’ve tried to keep secret.

Jeff Daly/Netflix

Will John Rayburn (Kyle Chandler) turn himself in? Will Kevin lose control? Will Meg cave?

Relive all the drama ahead of the final season in the video above.

