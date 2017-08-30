We all know the tragic story, but watching the first trailer for the new TV biopic about the late Bobbi Kristina Brown is still heartbreaking to watch.

Bobbi Kristina, which debuts on TV One on October 8, shows the only child of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown struggling with being in the shadow of her superstar mother while embarking on a doomed relationship with Nick Gordon.

Stuck in the Middle star Joy Rovaris plays Bobbi Kristina, while Gordon is portrayed by Nadji Jeter and Vivica A. Fox plays Bobbi’s aunt Pat Houston.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Demetria McKinney plays the “I Will Always Love You” singer, while The Wire’s Hassan Johnson portrays the former New Edition member.

The trailer begins with the news of Bobbi Kristina being found unresponsive in the bathroom of her Georgia home in 2015 and then goes back in time to just after Whitney’s untimely death in 2012, when Krissi, as she was known to her family, got more and more involved with Gordon.

“He’s a troubled young man,” Fox as Pat Houston tells her niece.

“He’s the single best thing that’s happened to me since my mom,” she argues back.

There are several flashbacks with “The Greatest Love of All” singer as Krissi tearfully tells Whitney that she will never be as good a singer as her mom.

Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015, at the age of 22, almost six months after emergency responders found her unconscious at her townhouse in an Atlanta suburb.

Gordon was found liable for her death in September 2016 and was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate after her conservator filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him.

Bobbi Kristina airs on TV One on Sunday, October 8, at 7 p.m. ET.

