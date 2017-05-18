Bobby Moynihan Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' After Nine Seasons

Bobby Moynihan is leaving Saturday Night Live after nine seasons, Deadline reports. His last appearance as a full-time cast member will be on the NBC season finale this upcoming weekend.

The actor's CBS comedy pilot, Me, Myself & I, was recently picked up to series. Moynihan, 40, promoted the show during an Upfronts presentation in NYC on Wednesday, but played coy about his SNL exit during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Last pitch of the season! #SNL42 @therock A post shared by Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) on May 16, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

"That's not terrifying at all!" he said, when asked if he would be pulling double duty on both shows. "No, we'll see."

Moynihan was best known for several celebrity impersonations, including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Chris Christie, Guy Fieri and Ted Cruz. On Wednesday night, he posted an Instagram photo of a cast meeting with executive producer Lorne Michaels and this week's host, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"Last pitch of the season! #SNL42 @therock," he wrote.



