Is it hot in here, or is it just … Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars? On the Friday, February 10, episode of the reality show, the couples had to fess up about what happened behind closed doors, and what didn't. While most campers found this day to be enjoyable, for one pair, it was the hardest task yet. Indeed, Bachelorette alums Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum were beyond uncomfortable as this weak spot in their relationship was exposed.

No Sex at 3 a.m. for J.P.



"I will say one thing. It's like, it doesn't happen: sex," J.P. whined to Ashley in their bedroom. "You know what? Getting mad about it isn't the solution," Ashley replied. "The solution is just doing it." We hear you, girl. The problem, according to J.P., was that she wouldn't let him just do it.

"I mean, I try," he said, prompting Ashley to snap back that he didn't try "last night." J.P. argued that he didn't try because she "didn't want to." Ashley said that was true, but only because it was 3 a.m. "You've been saying that the last two or three days," J.P. whined. Clearly, these two weren't getting anywhere on their own.



Amy Duggar Has a "Trunk Full" of Sex Toys



In contrast to J.P. and Ashley, Amy Duggar and her husband, Dillon King, had a very, very active sex life. During an exercise in which they had to share their wildest sexual experiences with the group (don't ask), Amy told about their spicy bedroom romps. "We brought all kinds of sex toys," the 19 Kids and Counting alum shared. "Feathers, oils, strawberries — [he] kissed every part of my body. The whole resort heard me."

The rest of the couples were surprised to hear this from the conservative Christian couple, but Amy and Dillon were insistent that their sex life was not suffering. "We have a lot of fun," Amy added with a smile. "We have a whole trunk full of stuff!"



Victor Threatens to Have Sex With Someone Besides Gabi

Though Bad Girls Club star Gabi Victor and her boyfriend, Victor Tarrats, said that initially their sex life was good (which isn't surprising, considering he was with someone else when they first started hooking up), they admitted that now it was pretty much nonexistent. She argued he didn't "deserve" sex with her because he wasn't being a good father to their child. He replied by threatening to sleep with other women.

"If we're not going to have sex from this point on, then she's going to have to accept that I'm going to get sex somewhere else," he shrugged. Hmm, they weren't making a lot of progress, it seemed.

Ashley Thinks Having Sex Once a Month Sounds Good

During an exercise that required the couples to act out their sex lives via puppets (again, no comment), J.P. and Ashley looked like they wanted to hide. J.P.'s puppet asked Ashley, "Do you want to take a nap?" ("Take a nap" is their code phrase for "have sex.") With her puppet, she said a lukewarm yes. "Then we hop into bed and we 'do it,'" J.P. offered. In other words, it didn't sound all that exciting.

Ashley quickly chimed in to say that she often feels "rushed," and they both admitted that since they had their first child, they hadn't had much romantic time for each other. While they had been out to hockey games together, they hadn't had one-on-one evenings that set the mood for intimacy.



"I want the Ashley and J.P. of four years ago, today," J.P. said with a tone of sadness. The experts then encouraged them to make time for date nights (and the sex that comes with those). "Once a month?" Ashley offered when they asked her often she could commit to that. Let's just say that J.P. wasn't thrilled with that answer. "Once every other week?" he tried. They agreed they would start there and then ramp it up to hopefully a whopping once a week down the line.

Later, at the nightly evaluations, Judge Lynn Toler reminded JP and Ashley, "The best thing that you can ever deliver to your baby is a strong marriage," and encouraged them to "keep falling in love with each other over and over again." Once every other week wasn't much, but hey — it was a start.

