More doom and gloom from Brad Pitt. The actor returned to Comedy Central’s The Jim Jefferies Show for another hilarious cameo as the weatherman on Tuesday, June 13.

The 53-year-old Allied star, who was wearing a tan suit and printed brown tie, stood in front of the weather map and delivered some pretty depressing news. “Well Jim, carbon monoxide is slowing turning our planet into an uninhabitable wasteland and half the population don’t believe it,” he said.

Jefferies, 40, looked confused and replied, “OK, but do you have the forecast?"

The Fight Club actor went on to deliver his gloomy forecast with a huge smile. "I sure do, Jim,” he said. "The Lord saw the wickedness of man was great, and the Lord said, 'I will destroy man who I have created from the face of the earth.' But don’t forget your sunscreen!”

Pitt first surprised fans with a weather report that poked fun at President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement in an episode that aired on Tuesday, June 6. “Things are going to be getting warmer, in, um, this area. And this area here,” he said at the time, gesturing to basically the entire map.

When Jefferies asked if Pitt had any future forecasts, Pitt replied, “There is no future.”

The Jim Jefferies Show airs on Comedy Central Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

