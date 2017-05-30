Their favorite TV mom. The Brady Bunch cast reunited and paid tribute to their late costar Florence Henderson during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, May 30.

Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen and Mike Lookinland sat down with Matt Lauer to discuss the beloved series and Henderson, who passed away at age 82 in November 2016.

She was a great human," Knight, 59, said. "Everyone she met felt better about themselves and about the world around them after having spent a moment with Florence."



ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

"She was a mentor, a friend," Williams added. "She was so gracious with her fans. …Mostly, she loved to make people laugh. You know that if you've been in her space. She would fall down and say jokes. She'd make people smile."



As previously reported, Henderson was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on day before she died of heart failure on Thanksgiving Day. Her former costars came together for her memorial in December.

"She could light up the room and lighten the mood and she just did it naturally," Lookinland, 56, said. "We all benefited from that."

The Brady Bunch aired for five season from 1969 to 1974 and also starred Maureen McCormick and late stars Robert Reed and Ann B. Davis.

On Tuesday, the cast agreed that the show will always be a part of their lives. "I remember a teenage girl came over and asked me to sign an autograph for her mother," Williams, 62, joked of how he's still known for playing Greg Brady. "And right then I knew I was in for good."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!