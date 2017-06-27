Teen Mom 2 is almost back for a new season and newcomer Briana DeJesus is finding herself alone in her second pregnancy. In a dramatic and exciting sneak peek at the upcoming batch of new episodes, the pregnant reality star reveals her boyfriend, Luis, has been unfaithful.

“He’s been cheating on me this whole time,” DeJesus says in the clip above before breaking down.

According to MTV, the new season revolves around “four new babies, one new mom and a surprise proposal.”

DeJesus — who shares 5-year-old Nova with ex Devoin Austin — joins Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Jenelle Evans. She was previously on 16 and Pregnant season 4 and Teen Mom 3.

Also featured in the teaser is Evans’ boyfriend, David Eason proposing, and Houska introducing fans to her second child, Watson, who was born in January.

Watch the sneak peek above and catch the season premiere of Teen Mom 2 on Monday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

