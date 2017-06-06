Briana is back! Briana DeJesus opened up to Us Weekly about joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 for season 8 and why she’s excited to be back on the MTV franchise.



When fans last saw DeJesus on the short-lived Teen Mom 3 in 2013, she was raising her now 5-year-old daughter, Nova, whom she shares with ex Devoin Austin. Now, she’s expecting baby girl No. 2 in July, and the 23-year-old is staying mum on the identity of her baby daddy until the situation plays out on Teen Mom 2. “He’s still around and we’re figuring it out,” she tells Us.

The 16 & Pregnant alum revealed that the cast has been welcoming, but she’s only met Kailyn Lowry so far. "I’ve spoken with most of the girls on the show. They’re excited to have me on. All those rumors going around the internet are completely false, none of us are beefing,” she said of the cast, which also includes Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Jenelle Evans. “Of course, it might be hard for me to come into this new group of moms because I’m the newbie, so I can understand their feelings and if they're concerned about me coming on, but I just want to help these girls and help the girls watching us."

As for what else to expect, DeJesus revealed that there’s plenty of family drama. “There are a lot of tears, some laughter and you still see the story line from the original where my sister [Brittany] had the abortion and I didn’t,” she said. “Now you really see how our decisions affected us — the good and bad about both and the different paths we both took.”

She reveals that Devoin, of course, makes an appearance on the show, but their relationship is currently strained. “He’s wishy-washy. You don’t know what to expect from him. He’ll come visit for a week straight, then I won’t hear from him for a month,” she said. "Nova is so beautiful. He’s missing out on so much and she’s missing out on a real father figure.”

DeJesus gushed that her daughter is growing up so fast. "She’s beautiful. She’s a girly girl, “ she dished. “She loves fashion, she loves dressing up all the time, she likes to go to school in heels and get her hair done, she always has to have her nails done.”

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV this summer.

