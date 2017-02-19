Britney Ever After left a lot to be desired, at least according to celebrities. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Tyler Oakley were among the many stars who took to social media on Saturday, February 18, to denounce Lifetime's Britney Spears biopic.

Britney Ever After/Katie Yu

The unauthorized TV movie — which starred Natasha Bassett as Spears, Clayton Chitty as Kevin Federline and Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake — chronicled the 35-year-old pop princess' career, much-publicized breakdown and incredible comeback. However, the two-hour film was plagued by historical inaccuracies, including a bizarre post-split dance battle between Spears and Timberlake, a nonexistent sex tape and several incorrect interpretations of Spears' iconic costumes.

"Omg is anyone watching #britneyeverafter?? 'Get out the crackers because Joey is bringing the cheese' that's a direct quote!!" Gellar, 39, wrote on Twitter. "Who lit this movie #britneyeverafter and why does he hate women?"

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum added, "Highest of highs and lowest of lows all in one moment #britneyeverafter #OppositeofOscar."

Snooki, 29, summed up her thoughts about the movie with a GIF of Teresa Giudice's infamous table flip on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. "I wonder what Britney thinks of this movie," she wrote.

Oakley, 27, was equally appalled, tweeting, "omg me & the gays are watching #BritneyEverAfter & i am GASPING, this ain't right ya'll, she does NOT deserve THIS!!" Jeffree Star echoed, "Anyone else watch #BritneyEverAfter??? I feel disrespected!! @britneyspears didn't deserve that!!"

See more reactions below, and tell Us: What did you think of Britney Ever After?

Omg is anyone else watching #britneyeverafter?? "Get out the crackers because Joey is bringing the cheese" that's a direct quote!! — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Who lit this movie #britneyeverafter and why does he hate women? — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Highest of highs and lowest of lows all in one moment #britneyeverafter #OppositeofOscar pic.twitter.com/8EfTgiYf3H — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

I wonder what Britney thinks of this movie. #britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/Ws15pIG0dk — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017

Omg these accents tho I'm dying 😩😩 #britneyeverafter — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017

Omg this ex dance off STOP IT NOW 🤦🏽‍♀️#britneyeverAfter — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017

omg me & the gays are watching #BritneyEverAfter & i am GASPING, this ain't right y'all, she does NOT deserve THIS!! — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017

the only character in #BritneyEverAfter that was cast well was banana 🐍 — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017

Anyone else watch #BritneyEverAfter??? I feel disrespected!! 😱 @britneyspears didn't deserve that!! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 19, 2017

