That’s her prerogative. Britney Spears took to Instagram on Sunday, February 12, to show off her hot body not long after Katy Perry made an insensitive head-shaving joke about the pop icon on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys.



Spears, 35, displayed her insanely fit frame by sharing a sizzling snap of herself sunbathing in a barely there two-piece. “Chasing the dream,” she captioned the pic.



The “Slumber Party” singer’s post came just hours after Perry, 32, poked fun at her highly publicized breakdown.

Chasing the dream 🌅 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

“It’s called taking care of your mental health,” she told E! News’ Ryan Seacrest when asked about her recent music hiatus, before adding: “I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

As fans are well aware, Spears started to exhibit bizarre behavior in 2007, which included an impromptu head-shaving and a subsequent umbrella attack on one paparazzo’s car. Antics such as these — in the midst of a painful divorce and custody battle over her sons, Sean Preston, now 11, and Jayden James, now 10, with now-ex husband Kevin Federline — were reportedly fueled by substance abuse and an undisclosed mental illness.



Perry, who previously wrote Spears’ 2013 track “Passenger” for the superstar’s eighth studio album, Britney Jean, later made the same comment during a live red carpet interview with CBS, causing the Britney Army to create the hashtag #KatyPerryIsOverParty, which quickly trended on Twitter.



Before Perry decided to take aim at Spears, the Las Vegas headliner expressed her admiration for the “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress in a 2013 interview with MTV News. “I’m a huge fan of hers,” Spears said at the time. "I think she’s an amazing vocalist and has a beautiful voice."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



