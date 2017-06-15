Britney Spears Looks So Young in Epic 'Crossroads' Throwback Photo

Cue their "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" jam! Taryn Manning headed down memory lane this week with an epic throwback photo from the 2002 film Crossroads.

(Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

The Orange Is the New Black actress, 38, shared an Instagram photo of costars Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana on Wednesday, June 14. "Thank you for this picture again. Someone took it off a disposable camera I had lol. Always makes me smile:) #crossroads," she wrote.

In the pic, Manning, Spears, 35, and Saldana, 38, appear to be taking a break on set. The fresh-faced trio smile while sitting on steps outside.

Thank you for this picture again. Someone took it off a disposable camera I had lol. Always makes me smile:) #crossroads A post shared by Taryn Manning™ (@tarynmanning) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

Spears, who landed the gig just a few years after the debut of her first single, "Baby One More Time," played Lucy, a high school student who goes on a road trip with her ex BFFs Mimi (Manning) and Kit (Saldana). The journey includes heartache, a hot guy and a karaoke night out.

Spears was dating Justin Timberlake while filming the flick in Georgia — and would doodle his name in a prop notebook. (The pair would later split in 2002.)

Paramount/Getty Images

"I have the book. All she was writing was 'Britney and Justin,' all these little curlicues. It was like looking at a teenage girl's musings — hearts and butterflies and Justin's name," director Tamra Davis revealed in an interview with Broadly in March 2016. "It was just the most beautiful relationship, seeing the two of them together and how love-y they were. They were just so close, and she was such a supporter of his. He worked just as hard as her. It was like, she would be doing rehearsals and he would be doing rehearsals. They really knew that life together."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!