Britney Spears just took Us back in time! The superstar, 35, reunited with one of the Backstreet Boys at her Piece of Me concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, but this time, in a NSFW way.

Spears invited Howie Dorough on stage to join her for a sexy performance of her 2007 track “Freakshow,” from her fifth studio album, Blackout. The former teen idols proved that they have indeed grown up as Dorough, 43, crawled on all fours while Spears trailed closely behind, lightly tapping his derriere with a whip.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

During one particularly provocative moment, the “Make Me…” songstress (clad in a strappy black bikini paired with matching knee-high boots) threw down some seriously sexy choreography right in front of Dorough, who was held in place by several of Spears’ hunky male dancers.

At the end of the sizzling set, Spears thanked the boy bander — who is dad of sons Jake, 7, and Holden, 4, with wife Leigh Boniello — for being a good sport. “Everyone give it up for Howie from the Backstreet Boys! Woo!” she told the excited crowd, before signing a T-shirt for the “Larger Than Life” crooner. “Thank you so much for coming out here and dancing with us. Thank you. Bye, baby. Everyone give it up for Howie!”

This isn’t the first time a Backstreet Boy has paid a visit to see Spears in Sin City. In February 2016, A.J. McLean saw the pop princess’ spectacle and, naturally, he was very impressed. “She's doing fantastic, dude. She was on her A game. She looked good, she sounded good,” he told Us Weekly the following April. “She was killing it dancing. Britney showed us around. It was just awesome. It’s a great show.”



After the Grammy winner gave McLean a backstage tour, she took to Instagram to document their hangout session. “Huge confession... biggest @backstreetboys fan!” Spears, who toured with BSB rival band 'NSync and famously dated the group’s frontman, Justin Timberlake, for three years, wrote. “Tonight was truly a dream for me. #Vegas #PieceOfMe.”

