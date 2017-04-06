Britney Spears Changed Israel’s Upcoming Election: Find Out How

If Britney Spears changed the course of international politics, would you hold it against her?

Last week, the superstar, 35, announced that she will be performing live for the first time ever in Israel at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park on July 3. According to the Times of Israel, the excitement for Spears’ spectacle has caused the nation’s Labor Party to push back its leadership vote, which was previously scheduled for the same day.

“The election date was delayed by one day due to the fact that there is a major event at Hayarkon Park on July 3, 2017,” the Labor Party said in a statement on Wednesday, April 5.

A Labor Party spokesperson told the newspaper that the decision would “make it easier for people to reach polling stations,” adding that there has been “a difficulty in recruiting security guards” who’d apparently rather see the pop princess instead of work on July 3. (Not that we blame them, TBH.)

The election to vote for the Labor Party’s new chairperson has been rescheduled for July 4. Though she has yet to acknowledge the switch-up, Spears — who has been headlining her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas since 2013 — is thrilled to be taking her show overseas.

“Excited to be performing abroad this summer,” the “Slumber Party” singer, who also has upcoming concerts scheduled in Japan and the Philippines, tweeted on March 28. Back in February 2016, she told the Las Vegas Sun that she had been thinking about leaving Sin City to hit the road again.

“I love doing my show in one place, plus it’s been great because I can have my boys out with me a lot of the time,” the mom of Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10 — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — said at the time. “But, sometimes I do get that itch to travel and tour again. It’s in my blood.”



