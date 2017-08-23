She has their approval! Brittany Cartwright revealed that her family fully accepts her boyfriend, Vanderpump Rules costar Jax Taylor.

The Kentucky native, 28, explained that the folks at home were familiar with 38-year-old Taylor’s personality before meeting him, but they support the couple’s relationship nonetheless. “I think that my family already knew Jax had this bad boy persona way about him, so they kind of expected that,” she told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, August 21. “I mean it was the L.A. boy coming to the farm. So it’s just funny to see.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The bartender added that, despite his bad boy ways, he doesn’t think he’s significantly different from other former flames Cartwright has introduced to her family. “I don’t think I’m that much different, but just in views of marriage and things like that and religion, I’m a little different,” he explained. “She’s used to going to church every week where I’m not really a big church-goer. Yeah, I think as far as religion and growing up, I was raised a little differently. But there’s nothing wrong with the way she was raised or with the way I was raised. We come from different backgrounds.”

The reality personalities, who just finished filming their spinoff show Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, also said that their boss, restaurant owner Lisa Vanderpump, has been “really supportive” of their forthcoming series and “gave [them] her blessing before they left” to go film.

Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky premieres on Bravo Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

