Bruno Mars is back with new music and a sexy video featuring Zendaya. The singer, 31, dropped his “Versace on the Floor” video on Sunday, August 13, in which Mars shows off his impressive piano playing skills and powerful pipes.



Both celebrities wear Versace in the video. As Mars sings and plays piano, the former Disney star, 20, dances seductively before eventually dropping her dress on the floor. The video ends with a knock on the door.



“When the flyest man out here calls you for one of the flyest songs out…you make it happen. #VersaceOnTheFloor,” Zendaya wrote in a Sunday, August 13 Instagram post, in which she shared a clip from the video.



The songwriter and producer has been on his “24K Magic World Tour.” During his August 12 sold-out show, Mars surprised the Auburn Hills, MI audience with the announcement that he would be donating $1 million to aid victims of the Flint water crisis.



"I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause," the Grammy winner said in a statement on August 12. "Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again."



