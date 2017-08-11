Caught in the act! Bryan Cranston revealed that he was once spotted having sex on a train!

The Breaking Bad alum, 61, and his wife, Robin Dearden, recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary with a trip to Europe. Cranston explained during his Wednesday, August 9, appearance on Conan that the coupled had been advised to take a train from Switzerland to Italy, rather than venturing over the Swiss Alps. “Imagine a flatbed train where three cars bumper-to-bumper are going on it. We were in the middle, there was a van full of kids in front of us and two couples from Italy in back of us,” he said, setting the scene for host Conan O’Brien. “And the travel agent said, ‘By the way, the third tunnel is 50 minutes long. It’s tradition for honeymooners to take advantage of that time.’”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While the Total Recall actor’s wife needed some convincing, the award-winning actor said she finally agreed to do the deed on the train. “It was exciting!” he exclaimed of the memory as he described a “completely dark” tunnel with “an absence of light.”

As the Why Him? star and the Last Chance actress “[enjoyed their] lovemaking,” Cranston said he was able to start seeing her facial features. At first he believed his eyes were getting acclimated to the darkness in the tunnels, but “within seconds, [we were] out in broad daylight!”

The Emmy winner remembered the Italian men behind him cheering him on, but the family in the front car was not so understanding. “The children in the front, they’re turning around and their grandmother’s like, ‘No, no, no, no!’ And she gives me a look like, ‘You! You! How? No.’ And I was like, ’50 minutes! They told us 50 minutes,’” he told O’Brien, 54. “And my gorgeous wife says to me those three words you always want to hear: ‘Get off me.’”

Watch the hilarious clip above to hear the full story!

Conan airs on TBS Mondays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.