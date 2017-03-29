Buffy and the scooby gang are back. Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with her Buffy the Vampire Slayer costars for Entertainment Weekly in honor of the show's 20th anniversary.

Gellar, 39, sat down with creator Joss Whedon and some of her former castmates — including David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Alyson Hannigan and Seth Green — to discuss the beloved series, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.

James White for EW

Gellar played Buffy Summers, a high school student who learns that she is the Slayer. When she wasn't fighting off demons, she was involved in a love triangle with Angel (Boreanaz) and Spike (Marsters).

"I think it was the ultimate metaphor," the actress told EW of the show. "It was utilizing the horrors of adolescence, manifested through these actual monsters, and I think that everyone going through that, that is the hardest time of life. And to understand that you're not alone in that."

Marsters, 54, shared the same sentiment. "Buffy was a way through the television set for a group of artists to tell the audience, 'You're not alone. We know how it feels,'" he added. "'We've been through a similar experience.'"

The actors posed for a photo shoot for the EW spread and shared how grateful they all are for their time in Sunnydale.

"It was just a gift of an acting job," Hannigan, 43, who played Buffy's BFF Willow, said. "It was the role of a lifetime."



Boreanaz, 47, chimed in: "[We had] incredible people that were a part of it that pushed us all forward and made a story of something that was so small, but became so big."

Whedon went on create the Buffy spinoff Angel, which starred the Bones actor. The writer-producer joked about the epic gathering to EW.

"This is surreal. This is like a high school reunion, but much worse because they all still look really great," he said. "You were hoping that some of them would puff out a bit so you can be the cool one, but that did not take place."

