Well, at least he gets points for trying? On the Monday, June 5, episode of The Bachelorette, booted contestant DeMario Jackson returned to the mansion to beg Rachel Lindsay for another shot at love.

And though she sent him packing (again!), Bachelor Nation’s Caila Quinn tells Us Weekly Jackson had a right to seek redemption. (Hear what the the beauty has to say in the clip above!)

“I thought it was a good idea,” Quinn, who competed on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, says. “I think DeMario should get a second chance. We all have skeletons in our closets. We all have pasts and we just don’t expect them to come into the light … I wouldn’t blame him for dating somebody in the past … I didn’t blame him for coming back.”

And for his part, Jackson said he took full blame for “not being 100 percent true” with Lindsay about, you know, having a girlfriend. “I understand that your trust is something that I might not be able to have right now, but I want to be able to gain that trust back,” the executive recruiter, 30, explained to her while the rest of the guys in the house watched. “I am begging this from the bottom of my heart, please give me another chance to come back to this house."

Unfortunately, Lindsay was only dolling out roses that night — no second chances. "I need a man, who – when they are confronted with a difficult situation – they don't start lying about it,” the 32-year-old lawyer said. “I need someone who owns their mistakes when they are presented to them. I gave you time after time after time standing in that gym looking like a damn fool to give you an opportunity to explain yourself."

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.

