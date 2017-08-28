Is there still bad blood? Calvin Harris subtly shaded ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift when he seemingly didn’t clap for her new track’s music video debut at the 2017 VMAs.

Although she wasn’t physically in attendance, 27-year-old Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video premiered at the annual award show. However, the “Blank Space” songstress’ former flame Harris, 33, appeared to ignore Swift’s clip. In a video shot by a fan sitting in the audience behind the music producer and later uploaded to YouTube, Harris seemed to be chatting with a friend seated next to him and didn't clap when the video ended.

Though the pair split in June 2016 after 15 months of dating, Harris and Swift seemed to be on good terms, especially given the “This Is What You Came For” producer apologized for snapping at his ex amid their high-profile breakup.

“It was the completely wrong instinct,” he told British GQ in June. “I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped. It’s very difficult whens something I consider so personal plays out very publicly.”

The Grammy nominee then spoke candidly about his difficult breakup from the former country crooner. “The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I’m not good at being a celebrity,” he admitted. “But when it ended, all hell broke loose.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in September 2016, the amicable exes had been texting again following their split and remain on good terms. "It was a very brief, simple text exchange. They are going to run into each other around town and at events and they need it to be cool," a source told Us at the time. "So if the media sees them in the same place, they won't start freaking out. They are cool again but absolutely [have] no plans to get back together. It was more of an olive branch between them."

