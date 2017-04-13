Cannes Film Festival 2017 Lineup Announced — See the List

The lineup for the 70th Cannes Film Festival was announced in Paris today. A few highlights in the announcement: Nicole Kidman has four projects being screened at Cannes (Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled and John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties). Also noteworthy, Kristen Stewart will be showing her debut directorial short film, Come Swim, and Netflix’s two movies — Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories and Bong Joon-ho’s Okja — are in the competition category. Surprisingly, no Hollywood studio films have been scheduled during the May 17-28 festival.

Check out the complete list of films and directors below:

Competition:

Loveless (Andrey Zvyagintsev)

Good Time (Benny and Josh Safdie)

You Were Never Really Here (Lynne Ramsay)

L’Amant Double (Francois Ozon)

Jupiter’s Moon (Kornel Mundruczo)

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (Yorgos Lanthimos)

The Day After (Hang Sangsoo)

Redoubtable (Michel Hazanavicius)

Wonderstruck (Todd Haynes)

Happy End (Michael Haneke)

Rodin (Jacques Doillon)

The Beguiled (Sofia Coppola)

In the Fade (Fatih Akin)

The Meyerowitz Stories (Noah Baumbach)

Okja (Bong Joon-ho)

120 Battements Par Minute (Robin Campillo)

Hikari — Radiance (Naomi Kawase)

A Gentle Creature (Sergei Loznitsa)

70th Anniversary Events:

Top of the Lake: China Girl (Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman)

24 Frames (Abbas Kiarostami)

Twin Peaks (David Lynch)

Come Swim (Kristen Stewart)

Out of Competition:

Mugen Non Junin — Blade Of The Immortal (Takashi Miike)

How To Talk To Girls At Parties (John Cameron Mitchell)

Visages — Villages (Agnes Varda & JR)

Un Certain Regard:

Barbara (Mathieu Amalric) — Opening Film

La Novia Del Desierto — The Desert Bride (Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato)

Tesnota — Closeness (Kantemir Balagov)

Aala Kaf Ifrit — Beauty And The Dogs (Kaouther Ben Hania)

L’Atélier (Laurent Cantet)

Fortunata — Lucky (Sergio Castellitto)

Las Hijas De Abril — April’s Daughter (Michel Franco)

Sanpo Suru Shinryakusha — Before We Vanish (Kiyoshi Kurosawa)

Lerd — Dregs (Mohammad Rasoulof)

En Attendant Les Hirondelles — The Nature of Time (Karim Moussaoui)

Apres La Guerre — After The War (Annarita Zambrano)

Wind River (Taylor Sheridan)

Jeune Femme (Leonor Serraille)

Western (Valeska Grisebach)

Posoki — Directions (Stephan Komandarev)

Out (Gyorgy Kristof)

Opening Night Film:

Ismael’s Ghosts (Arnaud Desplechin) — Out of Competition

Virtual Reality Film:

Carne Y Arena — Virtually Present, Physically Invisible (Alejandro G Inarritu)

Special Screenings:

An Inconvenient Sequel (Bonni Cohen & Jon Shenk)

12 Jours (Raymond Depardon)

They (Anahita Ghazinizadeh)

Keul-Le-Eo-Ui-Ka-Me-La — Clair’s Camera (Hong Sangsoo)

Promised Land (Eugene Jarecki)

Napalm (Claude Lanzmann)

Demons In Paradise (Jude Ratman)

Sea Sorrow (Vanessa Redgrave)

Midnight Screenings:

AK-Nyeo — The Villainess (Jung Byung-gil)

Bulhandang — The Merciless (Byun Sung-hyun)

Prayer Before Dawn (Jean-Stephane Sauvaire)

