The numbers are wilting and love is (hopefully) blooming on The Bachelor.

On the Monday, February 6, episode, Nick Viall sent Taylor Nolan home (again), then left shark girl Alexis Waters, Jaimi King and Josephine Tutman rose-less. But there was still more rejection to dole out on St. Thomas. While on the season’s second two-on-one date, Viall dumped both ladies, Whitney Fransway and Danielle Lombard. Yup, that’s six relationships gone in just four days!



Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Heartbreaking, yes, but Viall’s fellow Bachelor in Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass tell Us Weekly they have faith in their pal’s decisions. (Watch the video above to hear the duo's opinions on Viall's remaining ladies!)



“He’s attracted to really strong women who have an opinion,” Waddell, who got engaged to Bass on the season finale of Paradise this summer, tells Us. “I feel like there are lots of those on there and you can already see him going for those strong personalities, which I think is really cool because we said that going in. We were like, ‘You have to find a strong woman.’ That’s what he really likes. It’s cool to see that they found those types of girls for him.”



ABC/Rick Rowell

Their predictions for the final three: special-education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi (“I love how he takes care of her,” says Waddell); lawyer Rachel Lindsay (“She’s strong,” admits Bass); and business owner Corinne Olympios.



ABC/Rick Rowell

“Here’s the thing, we enjoy her,” Waddell said of season 21’s villain. “She is so entertaining. I want to have cocktails with her today. For Nick, I don’t know if that’s the best match. You can’t stop what your heart says. If that’s who he wants, then we’re going to be happy for him anyway.”

For more from Waddell and Bass, watch the video above!

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



