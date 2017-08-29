Harry Connick Jr. Reveals Billy Joel and ‘Will & Grace’ Cast Will Appear on His Talk Show

"Sing us a song of a piano man!” Or how about two piano men? Legendary singer and songwriter Billy Joel is scheduled to join fellow musician and talk-show host Harry Connick Jr. for the season 2 premiere of his daytime talk show, Harry, on September 12. Connick, 49, sat down with Us Weekly in his New York City studio and revealed that the two will be performing a duet together. Watch the video above to find out more!

“I’m honored because I’ve been a Billy Joel fan my whole life, as most people have and he doesn’t really do daytime television … I think it's been over a decade.” Joel, 68, last appeared on Oprah in 2008, where he performed “Only the Good Die Young.” “To have him come on is really a thrill to me. He’s going to sing a song, and we’re going to do a song together.”

Who’s going to play the piano? “We may have to fight over it!” joked Connick Jr. When asked what his favorite Billy Joel song is, he revealed, “There’s just so many. Probably ‘And So It Goes.” Will they be performing the ballad together? We’ll just have to wait and see on September 12!

Connick Jr. will also be appearing in the anticipated Will & Grace revival, where he reprises his role as Leo, Grace’s husband. He confirmed to Us that he’ll be in the fourth episode. “Aside from that fact that it was incredible, it was one of the weirdest experiences of my life because everything is exactly the same. It would be like working at your job, everybody says goodbye for 11 years. [Then] you come back, the water cooler is in the same place, your desk in the same place, same people. Just everyone is 10 or 11 years older. It was a wild experience.”

For fans of the hit sitcom who may wonder if the reboot is a good idea, the actor had reassuring words. "Is it going to be as good as it was? I think in a lot of ways it’s even better,” Connick Jr. told Us. “It’s just hilarious. We shot an episode last week and it’s very funny.”

What’s the status of Grace and Leo? “I can’t tell you because I don’t know! I’m always the last to find out about that stuff. Literally I usually find out on Twitter!” He joked, and also revealed that the cast of Will & Grace will be making an appearance on Harry this season.

Harry premieres Tuesday, September 12. Will & Grace returns to NBC on September 28.

