Questions still unanswered. Netflix debuted the chilling trailer for its upcoming JonBenét Ramsey documentary, Casting JonBenet, on Thursday, March 23.

The so-called "documentary hybrid," which received acclaim at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, follows local actors auditioning for roles in a reenactment of the unsolved December 1996 crime, in which 6-year-old Ramsey was found murdered in her family's home in Boulder, Colorado.

Michael Latham / Netflix

In the Kitty Green-directed film, the actors — who audition for the roles of JonBenét, dad John Ramsey, mom Patsy Ramsey and brother Burke Ramsey — share their memories of the much-publicized tragedy and how the murder affected them personally. The actors also weigh in on who they suspect committed the crime.

Courtesy of Netflix

"Kitty boldly embraces the tradition of innovative risk-taking within the documentary filmmaking mode with her remarkable work on Casting JonBenét," Netflix Vice President of Original Documentary Programming Lisa Nishimura said of the director in a press release. "Netflix is the ideal home for showcasing Kitty's sharply rendered vision of a mythic American tragedy to a global audience, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the crime."



In recent months, several TV networks have aired specials reexamining the murder, including Lifetime's Who Killed JonBenét? and CBS' The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey, the latter of which speculated that Burke may have killed his little sister. Burke filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit against CBS for the allegations.

Casting JonBenet premieres on Netflix on April 28. Watch the trailer above!

