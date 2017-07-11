Catelynn Lowell came clean to Dr. Drew. When the Teen Mom OG star was asked about why Amber Portwood’s former fiancé offered her Xanax while filming the MTV show, Lowell insisted during the Reunion Special part 2 that she never took the medication.

The 25-year-old reality star explained that missing her daughter Nova’s first day of preschool for an MTV press trip was stressing her out.

“It was a trigger for me not being there,” she said on an interview that aired Monday, July 10. “I was mentioning it out loud that I was having a panic attack, I don’t know what’s going on. They started in the car and then all of the sudden, Matt’s just like, ‘We’ll just keep this between me and you’ and he just hands me this bar.”

“I stuck it in my hoodie pocket and I didn’t take it because I just turned around and looked at everybody in the room, like, I know his past and Amber’s past and stuff so I was like, ‘Why the f—k does he have this?’” she continued.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

As explained on Teen Mom OG, Baier, 46, is a recovering addict. Lowell eventually confessed to her castmate and friend, who’s five years sober, what had happened when Portwood began asking why he was “wobbling around.”

The incident led Portwood, 27, to call off their engagement. “It was pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she told Us Weekly in June. “We’re not together now.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!