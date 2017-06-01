6 Jaw-Dropping Moments From ‘Catfish: The Untold Stories’

Stranger than fiction! The Wednesday, May 31, episode of Catfish: The Untold Stories featured three special tales that, according to host Nev Schuman, are “the ones that get resolved before we can be there to help.” Nev and cohost Max Joseph commented on the past journeys in their studio. While the actor reenactments on their laptop may have been a bit over the top, the real life stories of catfishers were jaw-dropping.



Here, Us Weekly has rounded up the biggest moments:

1. Taneal Catfished Her Own Boyfriend and Caught Him Cheating



Taneal, 26, began her catfishing journey after finding out that her boyfriend, Darren, was cheating via an online dating profile. Her genius plan? She set up a fake profile to catch him in the act. "I started writing him as 'Brooke' and of course he wrote back… so we ended up breaking up," she said. Taneal then met a guy named Kevin online.



2. Taneal and Michael Catfished Each Other… and Are Now Engaged?!



Taneal’s story got even crazier when she admitted that she and Kevin started talking all the time and even ended up falling in love. Upon meeting, Taneal was shocked to see a completely different person from the man in Kevin’s profile picture. It turns out, Taneal, a catfish, was also being catfished by a man named Michael. Nevertheless, the two remained together and are still engaged.



3. Faith Went to a Strange Man’s House By Herself



The next untold story came from Faith in Ohio who received a phone through her corporate job and immediately became bombarded with nude photos from men after taking it out of the box. “Some of the messages were anxious, trying to find a girl named ‘Bella Donna,'" she said. Faith then responded to one message from a man named Cody who seemed genuinely concerned about Bella Donna’s whereabouts. Faith then decided to head to the man’s house in search of real answers about her phone’s possible previous owner.



4. Faith Was Set Up as a Catfish By Two Sinister Coworkers



Faith and Cody soon realized that Bella Donna’s online dating profile photo came from a woman Faith knew from high school. “I had not seen her in years and I knew that her name wasn’t Bella Donna," Faith explained. Then, after some snooping, Faith confronted a woman in her IT department and finally got the answers she had been looking for. “She tells me that our IT department … they thought it would be funny to put my information on a few dating websites. But, they used this girl’s pictures to captivate men," Faith said. Even Nev commented, “They took it way too far.”





5. Tiffany, a Catfish, Broke Up With Her Online Boyfriend Because of Her Demanding Father



Our third and final untold catfishing story came from Tiffany, a single mom living with her parents in a two bedroom trailer in rural Illinois. Her strict parents forbid her from dating so she landed up in an online relationship. Too fearful to use her real name and photos, she came up with the persona of “Skylar” and quickly fell in love with a man named Ron. After exchanging countless letters and secret phone calls behind her father’s back, it proved to be too much for the family to handle. Tiffany was forced to call the relationship off. “She’s like a Disney princess, like, trapped in a tower," Nev said.



6. Tiffany Came Clean and Ron Married Her



Four years later, Tiffany’s overbearing father passed away and her mother revealed a stack of letters that Ron had been writing to her in the interim. Tiffany came clean and sent Ron a photo of her true identity. The two are now married and have children of their own. Nev and Max were speechless by how everything turned out.



Catfish airs Wednesdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

