Twist after twist! Nev Schulman and Max Joseph teamed up to help April from Utah reconnect with her Houdini-esque online beau, Dean, on the Wednesday, July 12, episode of Catfish and the ending shocked us to our core!

Online Dating Since They Were 13

The episode kicked off with April admitting she started talking to her on-again, off-again online boo, Dean, on a site called Teen Chat when she was just 13. Since then the two would typically engage in six-hour-long phone calls, connecting deeply and even saying the L word — that is, until Dean started disappearing.

Dean Talked to Other Girls, Sharing the Same Story He Told April

April felt Dean wasn’t being honest with her — especially considering he ghosted on her and refused to meet up time after time. As Nev and Max attempted to get to the bottom of it, Nev discovered Dean’s patchy Facebook presence and commented, “It feels fake.” Then, shockingly, the dynamic duo came into contact with a woman named Zoey who revealed she had also been romantically linked with Dean online. Zoey confessed, “He made me feel special” and also confirmed that Dean confided in her about his mother’s death — the same story he told April.

Dean May Have Been Cheating on April With Many Other Girls

Nev instantly warned Zoey of Dean’s suspicious pattern of behavior. “You’ve been having the exact same relationship with Dean as another girl named April,” he said. “Who knows how many other girls he’s been doing this to.” Later, Nev delivered the potentially disastrous Zoey bombshell to April saying, “Word for word, her experience matched yours.” Yikes. April responded with what was on all of our minds, “That’s kind of a dick move.”

Nev Warns April That Dean Is Likely Lying to Her

Then, to everyone’s surprise, the team was contacted by Dean via a text on his roommate's phone saying they should head down to Texas and meet up. Before they headed to Dallas, Nev warned April, “I think it’s pretty safe to assume at this point that you are not getting the full truth.”

Dean Was Telling the Truth: He’s Homeless With No Cell Phone

When Dean finally appeared, April was met with the shock of the century: Dean was actually the guy in his pictures — an MTV Catfish rarity! Nev even commented, “You’re you, which is a surprise for us.” Dean explained that he’d been so hard to meet up with due to “nerves” and because he “didn’t know if [April] would like me or not.” We also discovered that his lack of a cell phone wasn’t a lie and he truly was homeless at the present time, crashing on his friend’s couch until he got his “life under control.”

Dean Denies Talking to Other Girls

When Max asked about the “other girls” he’d been talking to, Dean clarified saying “those are just friends.” A very convincing explanation, indeed! Dean explained to April that he didn’t want to bring her into his life while he was working on himself — an effort that included getting his driver’s license.

April and Dean Decide to Work It Out

April told Dean she was “pretty mad” at him for all the disappearances, adding, “This needs to become more of a mature relationship.” Dean agreed and the two of them decided to move forward, giving it their all! Dean melted our hearts when he said, “I’ve never connected with somebody like I have with April.”

Two Months Later, April Moves On to Another Guy

We were shocked to find out that the apparently happy couple had split during Nev and Max’s two-month check-in. April clarified, “I’m kind of in a relationship.” Uh-oh. When it came to Dean, she admitted, “We’re still close friends. We still talk and gossip. … I’ve told them about each other. … He was kind of sad but he was happy that I found someone.” Sounds like she moved on fast!

