MTV

Reunited and it feels so … awkward? Many people were reacquainted with those who lied to them online during the “Still Hooked” episode of MTV’s Catfish on Wednesday, May 24. Hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph brought back previous stars of the show in an effort to patch up old wounds, cultivate new relationships and help prevent more people from getting lied to online. Check out the five craziest moments.

Joanna and Ana Will Go On a Date!

When Joanna met Ana, she believed that she was the friend of a man named Bo that she had been in a relationship with online. However, after they hooked up twice, Joanna discovered, with the help of Nev and Max, that Anna was actually just pretending to be Bo online. They reunited on the reunion show, both recently single, and discovered there were still feelings between the two of them.

“Honestly if she was down to marry me, I’d marry Joanna,” Ana said. Joanna ended up agreeing to at least go on one date with Ana, so who knows if there will be a Catfish wedding between these two in the future, but we will keep our fingers crossed.

Marvin Builds Bridges

Remember Marvin? He just went on Grindr to make new friends and ended up in the crossfire of a Catfish scheme between three people who were sick of getting cheated on. He wasn’t cheating on anyone, but the three just liked messaging him under the alias Austin. Well, the three culprits were reunited with Marvin and awkwardly begged him to be their friend. Even though he was apprehensive, Marvin agreed to move on and try to slowly gain their trust.

“I’ve gotten friends in like the craziest ways and I haven’t given them a chance at all,” Marvin said. Props to you, Marvin. Not many people could be friends with people who did something so horrible to them.

Derica Admitted She Hooked Up With Jeanette!

Jeanette began talking to Derica with the impression that she was a man named Derick. She found out the truth and was obviously devastated, but she still apparently ended up hooking up with Derica anyway! When the situation was brought up during their reunion, Jeanette alleged that she “forgot” that happened — yeah, right. But even Max and Nev noticed the romantic tension between the pair and encouraged them to give it another shot.

“I really did love you. It was not the show. It was not the internet. It was you,” Jeanette said, but admitted she was nervous about what people would think about her dating a female after the show. The two did make plans to hangout and seemed to want to pursue an actual relationship. Another unlikely Catfish love story in the books!

Mary Gets Caught Catfishing Again!

Dylan was catfished by Mary, who had an unhealthy obsession with pretending to be someone else online. The two ended up cultivating a friendship after the ordeal because Dylan felt bad for Mary and wanted to help her overcome her catfishing obsession. It appeared she was over it, but Max and Nev received a message from a man named Darion who was talking to the same fake profile, Ally, who was actually Mary. The hosts of the show arranged to bring Darion to the reunion and confront Mary once and for all.

“I cared about you. I don’t understand why you would do that to someone,” Darion said upon discovering his online relationship was a sham. Mary apologized in the same way she did to Dylan, but agreed to delete her fake accounts and stop pretending to be other people online.

An Online Relationship Turns Into a Real-Life Friendship!

Matt and Kim were two people from season 1 who had an online relationship for 10 years without meeting in person. Once they finally met, Kim realized she didn’t actually like Matt and could not continue to be with him. The two reconnected once again on the show to reveal they both had families of their own and they have been keeping in touch. They even said they plan on bringing both their families together to be friends in real life. Even if the friendship started in an unlikely way, it’s nice the two can have a new and healthier kind of relationship. Thanks, AOL chatrooms!

Tell Us: Which Catfish reunion story is your favorite?

Catfish airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!