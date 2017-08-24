Talk about karma! Catfish’s Nev Schulman and Max Joseph reunited with Jose — a reformed catfish from season 6 — to get to the bottom of his two-month relationship with catfish “Jay” on the Wednesday, August 16, episode.

The episode kicked off with Nev and Max seeing Jose for the first time since filming his first Catfish episode, which aired in March. Jose, who had been presenting himself as a woman named Rosa, had changed his catfishing ways and was just getting back into the swing of his life when he came across a “Jay” on Facebook. Jay and Jose’s romance burgeoned and the two bonded over their similar childhood traumas, until one day, after two months of talking, Jay completely ghosted his online beau.

Nev and Max initially assumed the culprit might be Danny, a former victim of Jose’s catfishing, and called Danny, who denied seeking revenge. “Nah man, I don’t do that bro. … I would never do something like that,” he insisted.

Jay Asked Women to Move to California for Him

After more research, Nev and Max messaged a woman named Aaliyah about her online relationship with Jay. She admitted, “He asked me about moving there after we were talking for a couple of days.” Nev then turned to Max and said, “He’s encouraging women to move across the country. … If we don’t figure out who this guy is there’s really no saying how many people could get hurt.”

Jay and Jose Meet

After more research and phone calls, Jose finally had the chance to meet his catfish. Ironically, the real face behind the fake “Jay” photos and profile was a catfish named Jose. Talk about confusing! Jay immediately admitted to Jose that he was not gay: “It got too serious. It got too real. … I’m not homosexual. I’m a straight guy. I have a girlfriend.”

Jose, crushed, listened as Jay revealed his motives for adding Jose on Facebook. “I made the profile a way back,” Jay, real name Jose, said. “I was depressed, drinking every night. … I saw his [Catfish] episode. He had been through some things when he was younger. So did I.”

Jay then revealed he had been abused and thought the two men could be friends. This vulnerable reveal didn’t last long. Jay immediately undercut his admiration for Jose by tearing down Jose’s comedic character account, “Rosa CFish.”

Jose Is Still Rosa

Jose then revealed that his former Catfish persona, Rosa, is still an active part of his life — this time in the form of himself as a character in drag. Jay was clearly not happy with Jose’s comical hobby saying, “He makes a big thing about being abused as a child. … He wants to come and make it as a joke. That’s wrong to me.”

After a tense emotional confrontation, Jay and Jose eventually made amends and even prayed for each other. Jay revealed his struggles with alcoholism and said, “I reached out to him because I wanted some advice … We’d been through the same thing so I thought, ‘He’s not gonna judge me.’”

Max summed up Jay’s frustrations about the “Rosa CFish” page, saying, “You saw him drunk [on the Rosa CFish page] and you judged him because you have your own issues with alcohol.”

In a check-in two months later, the duo revealed they are still talking online and have forged a supportive friendship.

Catfish airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

