Fudging the truth on both sides. A woman isn't particularly fazed by her man's secret because she has one of her own on Catfish's season 6 premiere on Wednesday, March 1, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The MTV unscripted series' preview clip shows Nev Schulman and Max Joseph telling Shawny that they received new information about her crush, Jack.

"We tried calling Jack but [couldn't leave] voice mail," Schulman says. "So then I texted. The two big questions we had were, are you involved with someone else, to which they answered, 'Shawny is the only woman in my life,' so that was good. However … Jack said, 'There are some things that Shawny doesn't know.' Jack said, 'I've been divorced.'"

Shawny is a bit taken aback by this revelation. "He never told me that before," she says. The three of them then plan to meet Jack in a nearby park, and Shawny adds, "I'm really nervous. I mean, I'm definitely ready to do this."

During the car ride to the face-to-face with Jack, Joseph points out there's a "50-50 chance that this is a woman." But Shawny isn't too worried about that possibility. "Even if that's the case, I'm ready for it," she says. "Honestly, I feel like I'm willing to forgive, just like I want to be forgiven."



When the guys are confused about what this means, Shawny explains that she sent Jack pictures that she claimed were of her but actually were of someone else: "I just took some pictures that I would want, and I used that."

Watch the clip above. Catfish returns to MTV Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!