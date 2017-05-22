Well, that’s awkward. Celine Dion stunned in a white gown with over-the-top sleeves for her powerful performance of “My Heart Will Go On” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21, but the internet seems to think her ensemble looked like the iceberg that sunk the Titanic.

The pop superstar, 49, took the stage at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena to sing the Titanic theme song in honor of its 20th anniversary. While she shut the house down (and received a standing ovation!) thanks to her powerful vocals, social media users couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the chart-topping singer’s dress and the iceberg that destroyed the British passenger liner in 1912.

“Sorry not sorry, but is Celine Dion's dress paying tribute to the iceberg that Titanic hit? #BBMAs,” one tweeter asked, while another simply noted, “Celine Dion’s dress looking like the iceberg from Titanic while singing 'My Heart Will Go On' #BBMAs #Billboard.”

Several other viewers commented on Dion’s dramatic getup. “Hey @BBMAs, who thought it was a good idea to dress @celinedion like an iceberg for 20th anniversary of #myheartwillgoon?” one tweeted. “#BBMAs #nochill.”

Another added: “How thoughtful of Celine Dion to dress up as the iceberg that DOWNED THE GODDAMN SHIP. #Billboards2017 #BillboardMusicAwards.”

More reactions? Some noted that her puffy sleeves could have helped save Jack’s life from the shipwreck. “There's enough room on Celine Dion's dress to save Rose AND Jack. #BillboardMusicAwards,” one tweeted, while another wrote, “Celine Dion slayed! It's so fitting she wore that poofy dress since it could've been used as a flotation device on Titanic lol. #BBMAs2017."

Titanic starred Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack Dawson) and Kate Winslet (Rose DeWitt Bukater), and won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1998.

