He's back. The Challenge mainstay Chris "CT" Tamburello opens up in a promo for the show's upcoming 29th season about his past seasons with the MTV competition series and how things have changed.

Us Weekly's exclusive clip shows Tamburello talking about his decision to participate in Invasion of the Champions, which premieres February 7. His last Challenge appearance was 2015's Battle of the Exes II, which he exited midway through when ex Diem Brown took ill. (Brown, who met and fell in love with Tamburello during the 13th season in 2006, died at age 34 in November 2014 after multiple bouts with cancer. Her final season aired after her death.)



"I've been on a lot of seasons — been around a little bit," Tamburello, 36, says in the promo. "I didn't think I was going to do another show."



He explains that the competition is different than it used to be: "Us champs, when we were coming up, and we were rookies, and we had to work our way to the top, we didn't have layups, we didn't have passes, we didn't outnumber the champs. So you had to play this political game, but you had to play nice, but you had to perform. And there were so many different variables that were involved in it."

"My advice to the underdogs would be, it doesn't matter what anybody says, you do what you have to do for yourself in this game because you're not ever going to be able to please 100 percent of the people, 100 percent of the time," the Rivals II winner continues. "You get that win any way you can, and if people are hating on you, you're doing something right."



Watch the clip above. Invasion of the Champions debuts on MTV Tuesday, February 7, at 9 p.m. ET.



