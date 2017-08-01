She's not a fan! Channing Tatum revealed during Jimmy Kimmel Live! that his daughter, Everly, was certainly not impressed with his 2006 film Step Up.

The Magic Mike star, 37, and his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum — who also stars in the movie — expected their 4-year-old to enjoy it. Instead, she quickly got bored and proved them wrong.

"We showed her Step Up for the first time. We were like, ‘This is going to be really cool. It’s got dancing, she’s going to love it,'" the 21 Jump Street actor recalled on Monday, July 31. "Within 10 seconds she was like, ‘Can I watch a real movie? I dunno, like a good one?'"

He added, laughing: "We were like, ‘What do you mean? This is a real movie. It was such a real movie they made like seven more of these! You will watch it. Sit down!' After 10 more seconds, she was like, ‘Can we please watch a real movie?’ And we were like, ‘Fine, just put on Moana. I don’t care.'"

Although Everly hates when her famous dad does voices, the actor wouldn't mind doing a movie like Moana. "I would happily do that. That would be a really good career move," he told Kimmel. "What I want to do is do an animated movie and not tell her that I'm in it and make her go see it, and if she like its, I'm going to rub it in her face."

Step Up is actually where the couple first met. The World of Dance host, 36, revealed how she played hard to get on set, but he eventually knocked on her hotel room and decided to get committed.

"I said, 'Well look, if you want to date other people and be free that's totally fine. But we're not gonna hang out and watch movies. You have to figure out what you want because I want a relationship,'" she recalled to Ellen DeGeneres in April. "He said he had the chance to be free and he couldn't stop thinking about me. He's in a sombrero, underwear and Ugg boots and said, 'Let's do this.'"

