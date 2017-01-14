Reflecting on a dark series of events. Charles Manson and the Manson Family murders are revisited through expert analysis and reenactments on Reelz' Murder Made Me Famous — Charles Manson, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The special, airing Saturday, January 14, takes a closer look at the convicted cult leader and his followers, who murdered multiple people in 1969, including 26-year-old pregnant actress Sharon Tate, the wife of film director Roman Polanski. The preview clip reenacts Manson's first introduction to Tate when he was trying to track down Terry Melcher, a producer who was unable to successfully promote Manson's hoped-for music career.



"The house at 10050 Cielo Drive has just been vacated by Beach Boys producer Terry Melcher, the source of Manson's frustrations," the clip's narrator says. "And in early 1969, Sharon and Roman move in."



Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

"After the Polanskis move in, photographer Shahrokh Hatami is taking promotional photos of Sharon at the residence when they get a visitor," the narrator continues.

A reenactment of the run-in shows Manson trespassing on the property, with Hatami asking him why he's there. Manson replies, "Yeah, I'm looking for Terry Melcher."



Hatami explains, "I think you've got the wrong house. See, this is the Polanski residence." In the reenactment, Manson proceeds to make some frightening faces at Tate before departing.



Manson, now 82, was sentenced to the death penalty in 1971 for conspiracy to commit murder. This was later commuted to life in prison. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times reported that he was taken out of California's Corcoran State Prison and rushed to an area hospital with gastrointestinal issues.

Watch the clip above. Murder Made Me Famous — Charles Manson airs on Reelz Saturday, January 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



