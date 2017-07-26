Count them if you can! Charli XCX’s new music video “Boys” features dozens of famous male faces, including Joe Jonas, Charlie Puth, Wiz Khalifa, Will.i.am, Diplo, Jack Antonoff and so many more.



The singer, 24, directed the music video and personally recruited her friends to make cameos in the video, which aims to flip the script on music video cliches.



“They’re basically just doing all the sexy things that girls usually do in videos,” she explained to BBC Radio 1 of her creative vision. “I turned it around! It started with me listening to the song in the car, and I was just thinking about like, Joe Jonas being really sexy, like eating food, which is kind of a weird combo but I was like, ‘Wait! This could be like, an idea.’”



“So then I started thinking about all the guys I’ve worked with or met over my years in the industry and I was like, okay, I feel like I can harass enough of them into doing this video and text them and annoy them and basically started sending them all these ideas,” the British songwriter shared. “I just want to kind of flip the male gaze on it’s head and have you guys do the sexy stuff. And they were all super down and got right on board and it was amazing.”



Watch the whole star-studded video above to see famous guys pumping iron, playing with puppies, having a pillow fight and more.



