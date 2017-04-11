Have mercy! Chelsea Handler played “Who’d You Rather?” on the Tuesday, April 11, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and passed over several hunky stars including Zac Efron, Cristiano Ronaldo and Prince Harry to pick a male celebrity she described as “age-appropriate.” Watch the LOL-worthy clip above!

Asked to choose between Chris Martin or Michael B. Jordan, Handler, 42, chose the 40-year-old Coldplay singer. She stuck with Martin as she turned down studly soccer star Ronaldo, 32, and even Lenny Kravitz. “That already happened … Whoopsie,” she claimed of the “American Woman” rocker, 52.

Given the chance to ditch Martin for Harry Styles, Handler said she couldn’t even think about hooking up with the One Direction singer, 23, whom she considers a friend. “Harry Styles, I know. No,” she said. “Harry’s like a baby. That’d be like a molester move. No.”

So Martin remained in the lead, that is, until Handler was offered Richard Gere. “I’ve always had a crush on Richard Gere, but what’s going on with him now? Is that a current picture? OK, I like older men,” she told DeGeneres. “I could get into Richard Gere. Yeah, yeah.”

Gere, 67, won over Taye Diggs but didn’t hold a candle to another scorcher, Idris Elba. “Ooh, Idris Elba, he’s hot,” an excited Handler remarked. “I’m gonna pick Idris.”

Elba, 44, beat out Efron, 29, and The Weeknd, but ultimately lost to eternal heartthrob John Stamos. “That might be fun. Yeah, he likes to party,” she said before saying no to both Prince Harry (“I’m not into redheads”) and Chance the Rapper.

“Well, I kind of miss Richard Gere now,” she jokingly said of Stamos’ big win. “No, no, no, this is age appropriate. This is good. When is he coming out?”

