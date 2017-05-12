Drama at Firehouse 51. Cruz (Joe Minoso) gets into a heated exchange with Mouch (Christian Stolte) in Chicago Fire's season 5 finale, and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the Tuesday, May 16, episode "My Miracle," the firefighters talk privately about Cruz's 60-day suspension without pay. As fans know, a drunk club patron threatened to sue the department over his scuffle with Cruz. Mouch represented Cruz during his hearing, but the CFS legal counsel wouldn't dismiss the case.

"Joe, really, I understand you're upset," Mouch says in the preview. "I just want to say, I feel awful about your suspension hearing. I'm very, very sorry, but Joe — I tried. It's important to me that you know that."

Cruz doesn't accept his apology. "When you told me not to worry, I didn't worry because I trusted you. But now because you're so completely out of touch with how the system works, I have to call my little brother and tell him he can't go to college next semester," he replies. "So, yeah, you tried, but try making that phone call."

Chicago Fire's season 5 finale airs Tuesday, May 16, on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.



