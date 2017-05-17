Is he gone for good? Chicago Med's Oliver Platt teased his character's fate — and what to possibly expect in season 3 — when he attended NBC's Upfronts presentation in NYC on Monday, May 15. Watch the video above!

In the shocking season 2 finale on Thursday, May 11, Dr. Daniel Charles (Platt) was shot by one of his former psych patients outside the hospital. The psychiatrist fell to the floor as medics ran to his side.

"The only thing we know is that the next season starts literally the moment after this one ended," Platt, 57, told Us Weekly. "The good thing for me is that I will probably be horizontal for a while, if I survive."

Dr. Charles last spoke with his longtime friend and colleague Dr. Sharon Goodwill (S. Epatha Merkerson) before leaving work for the day. Merkerson, 64, suggested that she and the rest of the cast know what happens to Dr. Charles.



"We haven't been told anything but this," she told Us on Monday. "What I really loved about the past two seasons is that there were these cases that were totally extraordinary to work on and to learn about. I'm looking for a lot more of that."

Chicago Med was renewed for a third season and will return to NBC next year. The medical drama was bumped from the fall schedule to midseason.



