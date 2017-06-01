Chloe Grace Moretz ‘Appalled’ Over Her Movie’s Body-Shaming Poster

Chloe Grace Moretz took to Twitter to slam the marketing behind her own movie, Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, on Wednesday, May 31. The upcoming Korean animated film’s marketing campaign — which has since been canceled — featured a tall, slim Snow White next to a shorter, squat Snow White and the text: “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 dwarfs not so short?”

“I have now fully reviewed the marketing for ‘Red Shoes,'” Moretz tweeted. “I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn’t approved by me or my team. Please know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety.”

“The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me,” Moretz added. “I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control.”

After the billboard debuted at Cannes, plus-size model Tess Holliday also slammed the ad and brought it to Moretz's attention.

“How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz,” Holliday tweeted on Monday, May 30.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

The film’s producer, Sujin Hwang, has also issued an apology.

“Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty. We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention,” a statement via Salon.com read. “We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.”

According to the film’s website, it hits theaters in 2018.

